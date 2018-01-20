Guns 'N Hoses Hockey

Guns and Hoses is an annual charity ice hockey tournament played in Roanoke, Virginia, to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the official charity of the International Association of Firefighters. Last year alone, the I.A.F.F. raised more than $25 million for the MDA through events such as this.

Each year, local Roanoke-area firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area police officers and law enforcement personnel (the “Guns”). During the last 15 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses has raised more $300,000 for the MDA, and more than 66,000 people have attended the games, including three consecutive sellouts the last three years!

We’d like to thank our fans and sponsors for their continued support in making Guns & Hoses not only possible, but a huge success and blessing to those benefiting from the MDA and the work they do. Thank you!