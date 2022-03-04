Hackensaw Boys w/ Fireside Collective

5 Points Music Sanctuary welcomes an amazing pairing of bands on this special night. The Hackensaw Boys have plowed the asphalt bringing their raw, gritty American vernacular sounds to the music halls and streets across the world. Twenty years later, the group continues their burning hot vision of American roots music into a new age, fueled as much by a rowdy punk spirit as by the traditional masters that first inspired them.

Fireside Collective. Hailing from Asheville, NC, this quintet has cheerfully disregarded every kind of one-dimensional label that might be attached to their music. They have earned an enthusiastic reception from traditional bluegrass to wide-ranging, eclectic music festival audiences alike. Don't miss this rockin' night of bluegrass-Americana at 5 Points!