Hairball XXV

THE BOMBASTIC CELEBRATION OF ARENA ROCK

Welcome to Las Vegas meets Arena Rock! Over the past 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80s to hundreds of thousands of fans throughout the country, with a 2+ hour drop-dead accurate homage to the biggest arena acts in the world. You’ll see all of your favorite legendary hits -- from Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith, and more – recreated time and time again in front of your very eyes! Our bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is chock-full of surprises guaranteed to thrill – with an arena-sized light show, smoke, fire, pyrotechnics -- we bring a Rock & Roll arsenal to your event that will hit you so hard, you’ll forget it’s not the original.

