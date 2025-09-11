Halestorm and Lindsey Stirling with Apocalyptica

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

What started as a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale, Halestorm has become one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Halestorm has scored seven number ones at rock radio, and their music has surpassed a billion streams worldwide. They have received two GRAMMY nominations and took home the award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for “Love Bites (So Do I)” in 2012, which Rolling Stone called a “muscular, adventurous, and especially relevant rock record.”

Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale (an outspoken advocate of women's rights and Gibson Guitar's first female brand ambassador), along with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bass player Josh Smith, Halestorm has earned a reputation for their dominating live performances at countless sold-out shows, the top of festival bills, and sharing the stage with rock icons like Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper, and Joan Jett.

Few artists embody boundless creativity like Lindsey Stirling. A multi-award-winning electronic violinist and electrifying performer, she seamlessly blends virtuosic musicianship with high-energy choreography, selling out iconic venues worldwide. In the fall of 2025, Lindsey will take her live show in a bold new direction, infusing it with electrifying rock elements and an edgier, high-intensity performance style. She’ll bring this amplified energy to the stage on a co-headlining tour with Halestorm, merging her signature sound with the raw power of rock.

Following the release of Duality, her most sonically adventurous album yet, Stirling continues to push artistic boundaries, crafting a dynamic fusion of cinematic melodies and hard-hitting production. Known for her theatrical stage presence, she remains one of the most innovative touring artists today, delivering an immersive experience that defies genre limits and captivates audiences worldwide.

Apocalyptica is a Finnish symphonic metal band from Helsinki, formed in 1993. The band is currently composed of three classically trained cellists Eicca Toppinen, Paavo Lötjönen, and Perttu Kivilaakso. Formed in 1993 at the world-renowned Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland, Apocalyptica began life as a loving, lo-fi nod to Metallica from four classically trained musicians with no greater ambition than to explore their favourite band’s music with their chosen instrument. As founding band leader Eicca Toppinnen explains, the project would take on a life of its own when they finally released Plays Metallica By Four Cellos in 1996. More than a debut, it was a monster in waiting.

Tickets: $44.50 | $54.50 | $64.50 | $74.50 | $94.50 | $129.50

Preferred Parking: $10 | $5.50 increase day of show

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS