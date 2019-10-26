Halloween Edition of Jump into Mystery at Mountain Valley Brewing, Axton, VA

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

Dress in your favorite Halloween costume! Murder Mystery from 5pm to 8pm followed by a costume party. This event is 21 and up. Tickets are $35 and include your first beer.

Purchase tickets at :

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-theater-tickets-74034909407?fbclid=IwAR2-8d4ctNvPp7tc0phC-4QB4NRZp5qgsxbbPDRypKChFiXzCB1OoWh4mxY