Halloween Edition of Jump into Mystery at Mountain Valley Brewing, Axton, VA

Mountain Valley Brewing 4220 Mountain Valley Rd., Axton, Virginia 24054

An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

Dress in your favorite Halloween costume! Murder Mystery from 5pm to 8pm followed by a costume party. This event is 21 and up. Tickets are $35 and include your first beer.

Purchase tickets at :

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-theater-tickets-74034909407?fbclid=IwAR2-8d4ctNvPp7tc0phC-4QB4NRZp5qgsxbbPDRypKChFiXzCB1OoWh4mxY

Mountain Valley Brewing 4220 Mountain Valley Rd., Axton, Virginia 24054
