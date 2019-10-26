Halloween Havoc Rap Fest: Poe Mack, Big Lo, AoK, Face Valyou

Line up: Poe Mack, Big Lo (Pensacola, Florida), AoK, Face Valyou, Case Jones (DJ)

Poe Mack has had a passion for music for as long as anyone can remember, Being that it is the family business with a Grandfather as a musician and an aunt who is a singer. You can say music is in his blood. Poe Mack is truly the definition of an independent artist. He writes, produces, records, and engineers his own music. Also, He books his own shows and sets up his own tours. In the last four years Poe has put together four successful tours that have covered eight states, including the 2011 Middle East Micfest Tour with 9th Wonder and Jamla Records.

A native of Roanoke Virginia, Poe has worked with producers and other artists in different countries including Canada, England, and South Africa. Poe Mack has also been in publication features including Respect Magazine, Spin, NewsWeek, the New York Times and many regional blogs and other readings. The non stop effort Poe has put into his craft has led to opportunities to be on shows with some of hip hop's elite. With over two hundred shows to his credit he has honed his skill as a seasoned performer on stage.

Poe Mack also gives back to the community by doing benefits for Ovarian Cancer, Hurricane Katrina, The Virginia Tech Massacre Victims, and the Character Rocks Program. He is also an instructor of his "Hip Hoponomics" youth program, covering indie hip hop studies with youth between the ages of 12 – 18 years. The non stop work ethic and drive of Poe Mack is making him an artist/producer to watch. World take notice.

https://poemack.com/