Halloween Murder Mystery at The Claiborne Bed and Breakfast, Rocky Mount, 10/19

× Expand Claiborne Claiborne

Join Jump into Mystery at The Claiborne Bed and Breakfast in Rocky Mount on October 19, 2024 from 5:00-7:30 PM for a Halloween murder mystery! This is an interactive whodunnit where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $55 through 9/30 and will then be $60 per person. Tickets include the game, non-alcoholic beverages and heavy hors d'oeuvres by Crooked Road Catering. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This event is 18 years of age and up. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join us!

*A Halloween afterparty will follow at Living Proof Brewery!

*Please be aware there are a few steps to enter the venue.

For Tickets: https://theclaibornebnb.com/product/murder_mystery/