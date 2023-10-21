Halloween Murder Mystery- Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ

× Expand Jump into Mystery, LLC Halloween murder mystery - 1 Jump into Mystery, LLC

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 10/21/23 at 6pm for a Halloween Murder Mystery at Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, drink, and meet new friends. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. Tickets are non-refundable. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 5:30 and 5:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 6. This event will be held upstairs in the private dining space and is accessed by stairs only. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join us for a night of fun!