Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner- Poolside SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021 AT 4 PM EDT – 7 PM EDT

× Expand Jump into Mystery Add a heading Jump into Mystery

Join us for a fun murder mystery dinner outside by our pool at the historic Clay Corner Inn circa 1929. This Jump into Mystery event will be full of excitement. Tickets include a full tailgate/cookout style meal (served by staff) and non alcoholic drinks. Food will include grilled chicken, local BBQ, and more. There will be bar service available. Space is limited and selling by the table so that each group is safely with their own family and friends when seated for dinner. This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will assume a new identity, ask questions, and solve clues. You will laugh, interrogate others, eat and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. We encourage costumes as it is a Halloween themed event!!

Purchase Tickets at:

https://claycornerinn.ecwid.com/?fbclid=IwAR1az5xyB2LT3tlFXZY7Rf2H8MTqUZKDY8tiAaORUWvCfLXoDtTD34kJh-k