Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner- Poolside SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021 AT 4 PM EDT – 7 PM EDT

to

Clay Corner Inn 401 Clay St. SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24060

Join us for a fun murder mystery dinner outside by our pool at the historic Clay Corner Inn circa 1929. This Jump into Mystery event will be full of excitement. Tickets include a full tailgate/cookout style meal (served by staff) and non alcoholic drinks. Food will include grilled chicken, local BBQ, and more. There will be bar service available. Space is limited and selling by the table so that each group is safely with their own family and friends when seated for dinner. This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will assume a new identity, ask questions, and solve clues. You will laugh, interrogate others, eat and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. We encourage costumes as it is a Halloween themed event!!

Purchase Tickets at:

https://claycornerinn.ecwid.com/?fbclid=IwAR1az5xyB2LT3tlFXZY7Rf2H8MTqUZKDY8tiAaORUWvCfLXoDtTD34kJh-k

Info

Clay Corner Inn 401 Clay St. SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24060
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, This & That
540-552-4030
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner- Poolside SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021 AT 4 PM EDT – 7 PM EDT - 2021-10-17 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner- Poolside SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021 AT 4 PM EDT – 7 PM EDT - 2021-10-17 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner- Poolside SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021 AT 4 PM EDT – 7 PM EDT - 2021-10-17 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner- Poolside SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021 AT 4 PM EDT – 7 PM EDT - 2021-10-17 16:00:00 ical