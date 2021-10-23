Halloween Murder Mystery at Stoney Brook Vineyards- Outdoor event

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 10/23/21 at 5pm for a Halloween murder mystery at Stoney Brook Vineyards. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $25 through 9/19/21. Tickets will then be $30 per person. Wine will be available for purchase throughout the event and Ferguson Family Provisions Seafood food truck will be on site. Please note that this will be an OUTDOOR event under a large pavilion. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but optional.

Get Tickets at:

https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/stoney-brook-vineyards