Halloween Murder Mystery, Sunday 10/27/24, 1 PM, Historic Fishburn Mansion

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 10/27/24 at 1 pm for a Halloween whodunnit at The Historic Fishburn Mansion. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end, you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

Tickets are $45 per person. Tickets include Halloween-themed snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. You are also welcome to bring your own food into the venue.

Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults-only event (18 years of age and up) and will last from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

Please arrive between 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm to check in as the game will start at 1:00 pm. Halloween costumes of your choice are highly recommended.

For Tickets: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/roanoke-va/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTMyMDY3OTc%3D