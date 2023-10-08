Halloween Murder Mystery at Twin Creeks Brewpub (Brugh Tavern in Explore Park)- Sunday 10/8/23 at 1pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 10/8/23 at 1pm for a Halloween Murder Mystery at Twin Creeks Brewpub- Brugh Tavern in Explore Park! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird ticket sale- tickets are $30 through 8/27/23. Tickets will then be $35 per person. Twin Creeks Brewpub offers a variety of beers, wines, and a Virginia hard cider for sale. They also offer a menu of tavern food for purchase. Food and alcohol are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 12:30 and 12:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 1pm. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join us.

For tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/twin-creeks