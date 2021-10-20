× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Wednesday 10/20/21 at 6pm for a Halloween murder mystery at Twisted Track Brewpub. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $25 through 9/19/21. Tickets will then be $30 per person. Beer, wine, cider, soft drinks, and pub fare will be available for purchase throughout the event. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but optional. Everyone will get their character role at the event.

Get Tickets at:

https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/murder-mystery-at-twisted-track-brewpub