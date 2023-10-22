Halloween Murder Mystery at Well Hung Vineyard- Roanoke

× Expand Jump into Mystery, LLC Jump into Mystery, LLC

Join us at Well Hung Vineyard on Sunday October 22, 2023 from 6:00-9:00pm for a Halloween murder mystery! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Food and wine will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 5:30 and 5:45pm, as the game will start promptly at 6pm. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join us!