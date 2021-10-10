× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 10/10/21 at 6pm for a Halloween murder mystery at Well Hung Vineyard. Play a character, collect clues, and interrogate suspects as you put your detective skills to work to solve a murder! It's a fun chance to meet and mingle. Just remember that everyone else is considering YOU as a suspect. Meanwhile, take the opportunity to enjoy extraordinary wine and dinner from an exclusive menu designed especially for this event. Tickets are $30 to participate in the murder mystery when you buy your food separately. Or bundle the ticket with dinner, including an appetizer and dessert, for just $65. Costumes are encouraged, but optional. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Tickets for this event can be purchased by clicking on the link below.

