Halloween Murder Mystery at Well Hung Vineyard
Well Hung Vineyard 402 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 10/10/21 at 6pm for a Halloween murder mystery at Well Hung Vineyard. Play a character, collect clues, and interrogate suspects as you put your detective skills to work to solve a murder! It's a fun chance to meet and mingle. Just remember that everyone else is considering YOU as a suspect. Meanwhile, take the opportunity to enjoy extraordinary wine and dinner from an exclusive menu designed especially for this event. Tickets are $30 to participate in the murder mystery when you buy your food separately. Or bundle the ticket with dinner, including an appetizer and dessert, for just $65. Costumes are encouraged, but optional. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Tickets for this event can be purchased by clicking on the link below.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-dinner-at-well-hung-vineyard-tickets-172456160017