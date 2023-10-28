Halloween Old Time Dance | The Whitetop Mountain Band

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12, Friends & Fixtures card holder tickets are $8

Join us for our annual Halloween Dance with The Whitetop Mountain Band!

The Whitetop Mountain Band is a family-based band from the highest mountains of Virginia. Whitetop, Virginia is an area rich in the old time music tradition; this band has deep roots in mountain music. The members have done much to preserve the Whitetop region’s style of old time fiddling and banjo picking and are legendary musicians and teachers of the style. At the same time, Whitetop Mountain Band shows are very versatile and entertaining containing everything from fiddle/banjo instrumentals to powerful solos and harmony vocals on blues, classic country, honky tonk, traditional bluegrass numbers, old timey ballads, originals, and four part mountain gospel songs. Shows also include flat foot dancing. The band is well known for their high energy and charisma on stage.