A Halloween VIRTUAL Murder Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 10/22/21 at 8pm EDT for a virtual murder mystery for adults! Feel free to wear your favorite Halloween costume, as our murder will take place at a Halloween party. Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role ahead of time! This is an interactive virtual murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Everyone that purchases a ticket will get a character role ahead of time and is encouraged to come ready to have fun! Everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. Tickets are $20 per person.

Get Tickets:

https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/mint-juleps-murder-and-mayhem