Halloweenfest

Prestige Gymnastics Academy 1110 Vinyard Rd 3rd Floor of Lancerlot Sports Complex, Roanoke, Virginia 24179

🎃 Join us for our Annual Halloween Fest on October 19, 2024! 🎃

Enjoy a night of family-friendly fun, including:

A costume contest with fun prizes

Face painting and temporary tattoos

Spooky cupcakes and crafts

Halloween games and activities

New members who sign up at the event get their first month HALF OFF! Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal and invite your friends and family!

Existing members can also enjoy 10% OFF the entire Pro Shop.

Stay Prestigious (& spooky), Your PGA Family

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
5407591403
