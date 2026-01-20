× Expand Public Domain Rome Italy Colosseum

Roanoque Baroque Orchestra + The Eye Presents:

Handel in Italy

a Live Orchestra Performance + Dome Visuals

Roanoque Baroque Orchestra returns to The Eye for an unforgettable performance of selected compositions by Handel, set to immersive dome visuals of stunning locations in Italy, including Florence, Rome, and Venice.

You will not want to miss this unique collaboration!

Important: obtain tickets from the Science Museum of Western Virginia.