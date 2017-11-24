Handlettered Artwork: Gratitude

Register Now

In the afterglow of a home-cooked feast with loved ones, commemorate that special feeling of gratitude in a gorgeous handlettered piece to hang in your home as a reminder for the rest of the year.

Choose from a number of quotes about food, family, and love to speak to your heart on days you need it most.

Your instructor will help you choose a script and implement to create the perfect visual to complement the words of your choosing.

Brush lettering, calligraphy pen and nibs, as well as professional grade markers will be on hand as well as various script and font options to choose from. You can also design your own font!

We will help you decorate the finished piece with the perfect flourish to match your style.

No experience necessary and not to worry if you don't love your handwriting -- we can help! Each participant will go home with a ready-to-frame original work of handlettered art.

$25 | $20 Members