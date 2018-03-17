Handlettering & High Tea

10:30am - 12:30pm

$35 adults 15+ | $30 members

All the focus of our regular calligraphy classes, but with an elegant tea party twist! Enjoy a fragrant cup of tea, coffee, or cocoa with some special treats fit for high tea!

You don’t need a traditional dip pen or nibs for this class. We will be learning how to create beautiful modern and traditional- style lettering using common pens, markers, and even highlighters found on the average office desk! This class is not about handwriting as much as learning how to draw the letters into the characteristic shapes of what we recognize as calligraphy and handlettering. No experience necessary!