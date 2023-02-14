Handmade Heart Strings: A Valentine’s Fundraiser

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091

A Valentine’s Dinner & Concert live at The Floyd Country Store

Tickets are $45 / person, $80 / couple (2-top table), and $160 (4-top table)

Join us for the Handmade Music School’s Valentine’s Day Fundraiser Dinner at the Floyd Country Store on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Appetizers with drinks and music starts at 6:00pm with meal and music beginning at 7:00pm. Music performed by Handmade Music School students and teachers including Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett. The meal will be served by Handmade Music School students. Donations support Handmade Music School’s Share the Music Scholarship Program and General Operating fund.

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
