Handmade Music School Youth Jam

Youth Music Jam at The Floyd Country Store - Admission is free

Join us on the fourth Sunday of every month from 1:00-1:30pm for the Youth Old-Time Music Jam. Prior to the Old-Time Jam and after the Beginner Jam, the Handmade Music hosts a Youth Old-Time Jam on The Floyd Country Store stage! Geared toward youth under 16, this is a chance for young musicians to gather and play their repertoire at an accessible speed. The jam is led by Handmade Music School teachers. All are welcome and admission is free.