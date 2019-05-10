× Expand Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art. Come create your own unique handmade paper!

Making your own paper is easier than you might think! In this class, we’ll learn the process of handmade paper and then make some of our own using recycled paper, water, and blenders. Feel free to bring bits of your own scrap paper if you’d like to recycle something that’s meaningful to you. No experience necessary, bring your own lunch! Instructor: Ana Morales. Cost: $12 general, $10 members.