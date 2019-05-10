Handmade Paper

to Google Calendar - Handmade Paper - 2019-05-10 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Handmade Paper - 2019-05-10 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Handmade Paper - 2019-05-10 12:15:00 iCalendar - Handmade Paper - 2019-05-10 12:15:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Making your own paper is easier than you might think! In this class, we’ll learn the process of handmade paper and then make some of our own using recycled paper, water, and blenders. Feel free to bring bits of your own scrap paper if you’d like to recycle something that’s meaningful to you. No experience necessary, bring your own lunch! Instructor: Ana Morales. Cost: $12 general, $10 members.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
5403425760
to Google Calendar - Handmade Paper - 2019-05-10 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Handmade Paper - 2019-05-10 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Handmade Paper - 2019-05-10 12:15:00 iCalendar - Handmade Paper - 2019-05-10 12:15:00