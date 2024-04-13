Hands-On Arts Day at the Salem Museum

× Expand Blue Ridge Potters Guild Blue Ridge Potters Guild

On Saturday, April 13, from 10 am to 4 pm, the Salem Museum welcomes visitors of all ages to meet artists and experience how they create their art. The event is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

Hands-On Arts Day will involve a number of artists and craftspeople at the Museum demonstrating to the public how they use various media and materials to make a variety of crafts and works of art. Many artists will also have extra materials with them so that visitors can join in and make their own. The arts presented will include pottery, quilting, paper arts, crochet, digital art, sewing techniques, fiber arts, and more.

Visitors of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to come and learn more about various types of arts, and find a new skill or hobby to explore on their own.

As part of Arts Day, visitors will also see the talent of local student artists. There will be two student art shows on display at the Museum. The Glenvar Middle and High School Student Art Show includes drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, digital art, and more. The Blue Ridge Potters Guild Student Pottery Show includes works from students across the Roanoke Valley.

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the history of Salem, Virginia, which was founded in 1802. The Salem Museum is located in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Museum admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Museum has free parking. 540-389-6760. salemmuseum.org