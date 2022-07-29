HANK WILLIAMS JR. - BOCEPHUS IS COMING BACK TO THE SALEM CIVIC CENTER AFTER CANCELLING SHOWS IN 2020 DUE TO COVID

FRIDAY, JULY 29, 2022 - TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 11 AT 10:00 AM

One of the most iconic performers in country music history is returning to the Salem Civic Center in July of 2022. Hank Williams Jr., who first performed in Salem during the arena’s first full year of operation in the spring of 1968, will return to the stage on Friday, July 29th. Tickets are set to go on-sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 11 at 10:00 am at the Salem Civic Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

With six RIAA-certified Platinum albums, 20 RIAA Gold-certified albums and over 70 million sold, Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams Jr. announces a limited number of 2022 tour dates. As a touring artist, Hank was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.

“It’s about that time, and you better believe I’m ready brothers and sisters,” the icon shares. “We’re bringing some blues, some rock and some country back to country.”

One of the most influential artists of his time, Williams Jr. has helped define Country music in his five-decade career, earning titles as Entertainer of the Year from both the ACM and CMA, winning a GRAMMY Award along with his 10 nominations from The Recording Academy and receiving recognition as a songwriter as a BMI Icon and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

HANK WILLIAMS JR.

Friday, JULY 29, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10:00 am

TICKETS: $275, $125, $89.50, $69.50 & $29.50

LIMITED VIP Packages available online only. Package includes: One premium reserved ticket, Hank Williams Jr. official license plate, Hank Williams Jr. playing cards, Hank Williams Jr. exclusive merchandise item, Commemorative laminate, and a Commemorative ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online at www.ticketmaster.com