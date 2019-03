The Harvester presents:

Happy Birthday To The Blues

A Celebration of 150 Years of The Blues in America

Groova Scape

Featuring Melissa McKinney, JoJo Stockton, and Little Roger

with

Roscoe McFadden and Friends

Groova Scape is a blues-rock-soul band cut right from the granite of the Southern Appalachians. For years now, the band has made serious study of the blues.

The band features the p owerful range of lead vocalist Melissa McKinney, the Angel From Princeton, who can often be heard on the stages of Asheville, N.C.

The 2019 music season brings Groova Scape's 15th anniversary as a band. Led by the tonal diversity of guitarist Henry Lazenby for its entire 15 years, Groova Scape offers up soaring shows that feature the exceptional play of keyboardist Paul Tressel and the nifty bass work of Scott Sutton, plus a truly delightful brass section featuring John Stump and Brach Rauchle.

A panel of music professionals named Groova Scape one of the region's top 10 best bands in 2018.

JoJo Stockton is a celebrated blues vocalist and guitarist who has shared the stage with a variety of top acts, including Delbert McClinton, Dara James, Cedric Burnside and Corey Ledet . A Franklin County native, Stockton has also performed with Jane Powell and Hoppie Vaughn .

Little Roger Crowder is a powerful blues vocalist and harmonica player who was a finalist in the international blues competition in Memphis.

McFadden & Friends bring together more than 150 years of serious performing experience to deliver a mix of blues, R&B, and jazz. The band features Roscoe McFadden on lead vocals and harmonica, with George Penn on drums, Milton Eddie on guitar, Jimmy Dickson on bass, and Glen Holmes on keys.