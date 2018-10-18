× Expand Dr. Fred Eichelman. AKA Wrangler Fred Flyer for Happy Trails Virginia Style

“Give Cancer The Boot” is the motto for Happy Trails Virginia Style which is a Western Convention to be held October 18-20 at the Holiday Inn Valley View in Roanoke, Virginia. The only such Western event held in Virginia.

The public is invited to “Return with us to those thrilling days of yesteryear” which will feature Western stars in person and the type of films many would like to see return. The event begins at 8:00 A.M. October 18 and will run until October 20 10:00 PM.

Guest stars will be from films and TV series including Dallas, High Chaparral, Bonanza, The Big Valley, Death Valley Days, Daniel Boone, The Monroes and Gunsmoke and episodes of their work will be shown. There will be Western films featuring John Wayne, Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy and local boy John Payne. Saturday October 20 there will be two red carpet world premiere films to be seen for the first time and the stars responsible will be on hand.

Included among the many guest stars listed alphabetically are Morgan Brittany (Dallas,Twilight Zone), Jim & Jenn Gotzon Chandler (The Farmer and the Belle), Don Collier (High Chaparral) Gregory Crosby (Hacksaw Ridge), Spice Williams Crosby (Star Trek), Geoffrey Deuel (Chisum, High Chaparral), Kathy Garver (Family Affair, Death Valley Days), Darby Hinton (Daniel Boone), Tammy Locke (The Monroes, Gunsmoke), Caroline Munro (The Spy Who Loved Me), Laurie Prange (The Incredible Hulk, Gunsmoke), Dodie Rogers (Puppeteer, Daughter of Roy and Dale Evans Rogers), Chief Steve Silverheels (Pastor, son of Jay Silverheels), Cindy Smith (Recording Artist) and Dawn Wells (Gilligan’s Island, Bonanza).

A special room will be set up for the stars to meet the public and for Vendors who will have offerings available for every member of the family. Selections will range from Western to Science Fiction and several authors will be attending. There will be panels, musical programs, dancing and a costume contest. An evening banquet will be held October 20 from 7:00 to 10:00 with special entertainment and awards.

This is a not for profit program and any funds above expenses will go to The American Cancer Society which is partnered with the event . The program is being directed by a group named The Bunk House Gang. For further information email dreichelman@yahoo.com or phone (540) 819-2032.