Harlem Globetrotters: 100 Year Tour!

Leaders in breaking barriers and making history, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters™ today announced that Roanoke will be a key stop on the team’s 100 Year Tour—the most legendary tour in Globetrotters history—playing at Berglund Center on March 11, 2026. This centennial season is a once-in-a-century celebration of 100 Years of jaw-dropping “No Way!” moves, 100 Years of “Wow!” moments, and 100 Years of basketball thrills. From gravity-defying dunks to game-changing tricks, fans will feel the history, the joy, and the fun that only the Globetrotters can deliver. Tickets for Berglund Center will go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 22nd at 10:00am local time.

For the first time, the team will also debut their new 100 Year jerseys, honoring a century of global impact, as they face off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals. Fans can also expect all-new surprises like the Golden Basketball by Spalding®, epic pre-game Magic Pass experiences, and an unforgettable 5th Quarter Autograph session (FREE for ALL FANS!)—making this a celebration unlike any other.

From breaking the NBA color barrier with alums like Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton signing a pro contract as a member of the New York Knicks or courting future Hall of Famers like Wilt Chamberlain and Connie Hawkins, or Curly Neal and Meadowlark Lemon dazzling sellout crowds, to ushering women into professional basketball, to enchanting thousands around the world as the first team to globalize the game of basketball, to the current group of men and women who are stars on the court and on every screen, the Globetrotters are unparalleled in their reach, impact, awareness and in what they stand for as ‘Ambassadors of Goodwill.’

The current team of elite men and women, holders of an unprecedented 60+ Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals, on March 11.