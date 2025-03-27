× Expand Courtesy of Berglund Center

Get ready for high-flying fun as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their victorious return to Berglund Center! This is your chance to witness the world record-breaking, trick-shot stars of basketball LIVE as they bring their signature SPINS, DUNKS, and SLAMS to the court, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals, on March 27, 2025.

This year we’re bringing FUN and innovative CHALLENGES to showcase our superstars’ impressive skills and seemingly impossible feats of athleticism. Watch in awe as players go head-to-head in an exhilarating battle of skills featuring epic dunks, jaw-dropping four-point shots, and more—it's friendly competition at its most exciting!

Unrivaled fan engagement continues with pre-game offerings like our Magic Pass, unforgettable post-game access, and more in-game fan interactions than ever before. Shop from our merchandise collection to take a piece of the magic home online or in-store on game day.

The Harlem Globetrotters will soon celebrate their upcoming centennial in 2026, bringing laughter, joy, and long-lasting memories to fans that transcend generations. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs and let us know why you love the Globetrotters! Use #DearHarlemGlobetrotters on social media or write to us at info@harlemglobetrotters.com!

Ticket Prices: $112, $87, $67, $52, $42, $32

Bench Experience- $348

Magic Pass Pre-Show Event- $25

Celebrity Court Pass - $100

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:00pm

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS™ / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” which also airs on Telemundo as “Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad.” Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoop Culture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, ‘Great Assist’ in partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.