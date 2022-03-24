Harlem Globetrotters World Tour

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to over 150 cities in 2021 starting on July 21st. The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.