Courtesy Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP)
Join us at Harvest Fest at Grandin Village Farmers Market.
Celebrate all things fall at this special farmers market event! We'll have cider from an old-fashioned, hand-cranked press. Vote for the best vendor costume and wear your own, if you like. Enjoy tastings, live music, plus all the regular market magic. Happy Harvest Season!
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink