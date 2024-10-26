Harvest Fest at Grandin Village Farmers Market

to

Grandin Village Farmers Market 2080 Westover Ave. , Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Celebrate all things fall at this special farmers market event! We'll have cider from an old-fashioned, hand-cranked press. Vote for the best vendor costume and wear your own, if you like. Enjoy tastings, live music, plus all the regular market magic. Happy Harvest Season!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
