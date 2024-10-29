Harvest Fest at West End Farmers Market

West End Farmers Market 1027 Patterson Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Celebrate all things fall at this special farmers market event! We'll have cider from an old-fashioned, hand-cranked press. Vendors and shoppers are encouraged to wear costumes. Artist Jane Gabrielle will lead folks in creating stepping stones that will be placed at The LEAP Hub. Enjoy tastings, kids' activities, plus all the regular market magic. Happy Harvest Season!

West End Farmers Market 1027 Patterson Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
