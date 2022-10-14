Harvest Homecoming

× Expand Seph Custer, wicked lemon, and Virginia museum of transportation Live music, Food truck, games, beer & wine!

Join us for a Friday night of family fun at Virginia Museum Of Transportation in Downtown by the train tracks! LA Wings will be here, as well as Wicked Lemon with freshly squeezed lemonade. We'll have games to play and live music by Seph Custer and The Flatbreaks starting at 6PM! Regular museum admission applies. Kids 2 and under are free, seniors and students discounted. Beer & Wine available for purchase.