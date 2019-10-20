× Expand Cove Creative Studio Harvest HOPE Festival Flyer

Join us for the first annual Harvest HOPE Festival! Enjoy live music, wholesome family fun, yummy food trucks, and raffles - all in the spirit of the season! Your attendance supports a cause critical to our community. All proceeds and donations will go directly to assisting the participants of the HOPE Initiative who are seeking treatment and recovery from addiction. More information on the event as it shapes up available here: http://bit.ly/HarvestHOPE

About the Roanoke Valley HOPE Initiative

The Roanoke Valley HOPE Initiative is a non profit organization for individuals seeking addiction treatment and recovery resources. HOPE was formed in August 2016 when the Roanoke City police department and members of the community came to the realization that we cannot arrest our way out of the addiction crisis. Any individual battling addiction can come to HOPE and meet with one of our Peer Recovery Specialists who have lived the life of active addiction and are proof that there IS a way out and we DO recover. Resources are available for Detox, Short term and Long term residential, Trauma based treatment, outpatient, MAT, support groups, recovery housing and more. Most feel that if they don’t have insurance, treatment is not available to them. However, we have resources for those who are privately insured, those who have Medicaid or Medicare and those who are uninsured.

The HOPE Initiative is funded by generous donations from members of the community. This enables us to overcome some of the biggest barriers in accessing treatment. All proceeds and donations go to Direct Participant Assistance to provide financial assistance with admission costs, transportation to treatment and daily living essentials such as hygiene products and medications - all of which are needed to start a new way of life.