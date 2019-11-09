Harvest Soup & Wine Festival

AmRhein Wine Cellars 9243 Patterson Drive, Bent Mountain, Virginia

Taste from a selection of 5 gourmet soups paired with 5 AmRhein’s Wines. Pick your favorite, relax with a bowl (included) and a bottle of wine (for purchase) while listening to great live music by Dave Porter! On Saturday, all Veterans receive a free glass of wine with valid Veteran's ID.

Tickets for each day are $20 adults and $10 under age 21. Tickets are on sale now on our website www.amrheinwine.com/events.

AmRhein Wine Cellars 9243 Patterson Drive, Bent Mountain, Virginia View Map
540-929-4632
