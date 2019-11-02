A dynamic, educational, FREE, and fun family event for visitors of all ages, Harvest Time, portrays life on a mid-19th century small slave-holding tobacco plantation. Come explore the park’s structures, gardens and grounds and experience the culture of subsistence and cash crop farming that Booker T. Washington would have been familiar with during his childhood in slavery on the Burroughs Plantation.

The Harvest Time Event will include costumed demonstrations of tasks that would have been performed on the mid-19th century farm . In past events demonstrations included blacksmithing, woodworking, open hearth cooking, butter churning, soap making, apple drying, and tobacco twisting. Sometimes sheep shearing, wool washing, carding, spinning, knitting, tatting, doll making and pottery are also part of the event.

Always welcome are music and food! Tina Liza Jones and the Flying Cowboys will be back to provide old-time music entertainment. Children’s activities such as gourd painting will be included in the day’s events. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Free horse drawn wagon rides will be offered and as well.

Harvest Time serves as a great way to learn hands-on about how our ancestors lived their daily lives. Simple demonstrations, along with living history vignettes, will provide visitors with an intimate glimpse into the past and thereby gain a better understanding of what life might have been like for them and was for Booker T. Washington and the people that inhabited the plantation.

Visitors of all ages are invited to attend this program. Admission to the park is free and no reservations are required. The event will be conducted outside so please dress appropriately for the weather. This is an event you will not want to miss!