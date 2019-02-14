Harvester Valentines Party

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

DON’T STOP BELIEVING IN LOVE

VALENTINE’S EVENING EVENT

  THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH 

AN EVENING WITH FRONTIERS - JOURNEY TRIBUTE

RAFFLE ITEMS AND MORE !

TO BENEFIT

THE FRIENDS OF THE HARVESTER KEEP THE MUSIC ALIVE (501-C)

Dinner for 2 Package 

Reserved Gold Section Seating*Sit down Dinner*

5 raffle tickets*Commerative  Wine Glass - $162 (plus fees)   

Gold Section Seats - $47 (plus fees)

General Admission Seats  - $37 (plus fees)

Take the Easy way with  Buddy’s BBQ TRUCK FOR DINNER BEFORE SHOW 

 Buddy's will be on Hand for pre show BBQ.  No reservation needed.  

Info
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
540-484-8277
