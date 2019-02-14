Harvester Valentines Party
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
DON’T STOP BELIEVING IN LOVE
VALENTINE’S EVENING EVENT
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH
AN EVENING WITH FRONTIERS - JOURNEY TRIBUTE
RAFFLE ITEMS AND MORE !
TO BENEFIT
THE FRIENDS OF THE HARVESTER KEEP THE MUSIC ALIVE (501-C)
Dinner for 2 Package
Reserved Gold Section Seating*Sit down Dinner*
5 raffle tickets*Commerative Wine Glass - $162 (plus fees)
Gold Section Seats - $47 (plus fees)
General Admission Seats - $37 (plus fees)
Take the Easy way with Buddy’s BBQ TRUCK FOR DINNER BEFORE SHOW
Buddy's will be on Hand for pre show BBQ. No reservation needed.