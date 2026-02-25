Harvesting History Dinner

× Expand Candace Monaghan Harvesting History

A farm-to-table dinner at Gracely Hill celebrating Botetourt ag history with Ed McCoy & Sec. Katie Frazier. Early bird $40 thru April 10.

Join us at beautiful Gracely Hill in Buchanan for Harvesting History, a special fundraiser and kickoff for our upcoming Botetourt agriculture exhibit, presented in partnership with the Botetourt County Farm Bureau Women's Committee.

Enjoy an evening celebrating the rich farming heritage of Botetourt County with a meal sourced almost entirely from Botetourt farms. The program will feature an engaging conversation with local historian Ed McCoy, exploring the evolution of agriculture in our county.

We are also honored to welcome Katie Frazier, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, who will offer special remarks during the evening.

Tickets

$40 Early Bird (through April 10)

$45 after April 10

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to reserve your tickets early!

Join us as we celebrate the land, the farmers, and the history that shaped Botetourt.