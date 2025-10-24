× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. Haunted History Tour 2025

The Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc., in partnership with Historic Fincastle, Inc., is excited to announce the return of the annual Haunted History Walking Tour in Fincastle for 2025. This popular fall event explores the town’s rich and eerie past, offering both residents and visitors a unique opportunity to experience the darker side of Fincastle’s history.

Scheduled for Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25, the tour will take participants on a journey through the historic streets of Fincastle, where knowledgeable guides will share spine-tingling tales of ghostly encounters, mysterious happenings, and the folklore of those who once walked these very paths. The event is suitable for all ages.

Event Details:

• Dates: Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25, 2025

• Times: Tours start at 6:00 PM and depart every 30 minutes. The last tour begins at 8:00 PM.

• Location: Tours begin at the Luster Building (corner of Roanoke and Main St.).

• Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children (ages 12 and under). Tickets are available online through Eventbrite.

Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and wear comfortable walking shoes. Each tour lasts approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. The event will proceed rain or shine, so please come prepared for the weather.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1607240291979?aff=oddtdtcreator

Contact:

Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc.

Email: execdirectorbchs@gmail.com

Phone: (540) 473-0148