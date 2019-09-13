Haunting Tales - Lexington Ghost Tour

Join us on a history-filled, family friendly walking ghost tour. The hour and a half tours run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights beginning at 8 p.m. at the visitor center. Weekend tours only beginning the end of August. Prices are $15.00 (13+) and $7.00 (6-12). Exact change would be greatly appreciated right before the tour begins. Tours last about 1- 1/2 hours.

Halloween: There will be additional tours on Friday and Saturday the weekend before Halloween, plus daily tours through October 31st.

Reservations must be made by calling (540) 464-2250.

There are some hills. The tour was created by Mark Cline 21 years ago. Along the way guests will experience humor, illusions, mystery, and a stroll through the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery. The tour is family friendly and is more like street theater. A fun seasonal outing.