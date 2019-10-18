Haunting Tales - Lexington Ghost Tour

Join us on a history-filled, family friendly walking ghost tour. The hour and a half tours run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights beginning at 8 p.m. at the visitor center. Weekend tours only beginning the end of August. Prices are $15.00 (13+) and $7.00 (6-12). Exact change would be greatly appreciated right before the tour begins. Tours last about 1- 1/2 hours.

Halloween: There will be additional tours on Friday and Saturday the weekend before Halloween, plus daily tours through October 31st.

There are some hills. The tour was created by Mark Cline 21 years ago. Along the way guests will experience humor, illusions, mystery, and a stroll through the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery. The tour is family friendly and is more like street theater. A fun seasonal outing.