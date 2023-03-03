HAVE YOU SEEN The Dark Parrot

In HAVE YOU SEEN The Dark Parrot, Brazilian artist Eva Rocha presents a multimedia installation built off her research of sixteenth-century explorers’ journals and other colonial narratives perpetually impacting Indigenous Peoples and their descendants – and consequently present in the Latinx diaspora.

Through a display of contemporary art appropriating the aesthetic language of artifacts and their consumption via a Eurocentric zoomorphic gaze, HAVE YOU SEEN The Dark Parrot searches to open a dialogue about the historic cannibalization of Indigenous cultures in a parallel, unseen art history.

