In HAVE YOU SEEN The Dark Parrot, Brazilian artist Eva Rocha presents a multimedia installation built off her research of sixteenth-century explorers’ journals and other colonial narratives perpetually impacting Indigenous Peoples and their descendants – and consequently present in the Latinx diaspora.

Through a display of contemporary art appropriating the aesthetic language of artifacts and their consumption via a Eurocentric zoomorphic gaze, HAVE YOU SEEN The Dark Parrot searches to open a dialogue about the historic cannibalization of Indigenous cultures in a parallel, unseen art history.