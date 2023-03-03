HAVE YOU SEEN The Dark Parrot
to
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Taubman Museum of Art
In HAVE YOU SEEN The Dark Parrot, Brazilian artist Eva Rocha presents a multimedia installation built off her research of sixteenth-century explorers’ journals and other colonial narratives perpetually impacting Indigenous Peoples and their descendants – and consequently present in the Latinx diaspora.
Through a display of contemporary art appropriating the aesthetic language of artifacts and their consumption via a Eurocentric zoomorphic gaze, HAVE YOU SEEN The Dark Parrot searches to open a dialogue about the historic cannibalization of Indigenous cultures in a parallel, unseen art history.