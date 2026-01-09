Haydn: The Glory of the Natural Horn

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

Revel in the power, precision, and poetry of this rare musical experience!

Join David Stewart Wiley and our new RSO Principal Horn Christopher Caudill and his wife Rachel Niketopoulos in an evening that showcases the brilliance and beauty of the natural horn, Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall. The cornerstone work is Joseph Haydn’s Double Horn Concerto in E-Flat Major, with amazing virtuoso displays on period horn instruments.

Purchase tickets here.