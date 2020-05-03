Hayley Orrantia "Let the Girls Play" Tour

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

  • When: Sunday, May 3, 2020 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)
  • Door Time: 7:00 PM

"Let the Girls Play" Tour - Hayley Orrantia w/ Madison Kozak and Renee Blair

General Admission - $27 (plus fees)

Gold Section - $32 (plus fees)

Standing Room Only (no seat) - $22 (plus fees)

all tickets increase $5 on Day of Show (if available, plus fees)

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
540-484-8277
