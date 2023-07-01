Haze & Dacey at Fables & Feathers

to

Fables & Feathers Winery 2117 Bruno Dr , Goodview, Virginia 24095

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Haze & Dacey revel in lilting melodies, tight harmonies, and compelling rhythms that make toes tap and bodies sway. Original songs written by Haze are interspersed amongst covers both familiar and obscure. The duo skips nimbly from folk-pop to alt-country to roots-rock, creating a homegrown organic sound with upright bass, acoustic guitar, piano, shaker, tambourine, and mouth-horn. They cover artists as varied as Joni Mitchell, Queen, Patty Griffin, Guster, The Wiyos, and The Decemberists.

Info

Fables & Feathers Winery 2117 Bruno Dr , Goodview, Virginia 24095
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Haze & Dacey at Fables & Feathers - 2023-07-01 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Haze & Dacey at Fables & Feathers - 2023-07-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Haze & Dacey at Fables & Feathers - 2023-07-01 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Haze & Dacey at Fables & Feathers - 2023-07-01 14:00:00 ical