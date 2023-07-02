Haze & Dacey at Virginia Mtn. Vineyards

Virginia Mountain Vineyards 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Haze & Dacey revel in lilting melodies, tight harmonies, and compelling rhythms that make toes tap and bodies sway. Original songs written by Haze are interspersed amongst covers both familiar and obscure. The duo skips nimbly from folk-pop to alt-country to roots-rock, creating a homegrown organic sound with upright bass, acoustic guitar, piano, shaker, tambourine, and mouth-horn. They cover artists as varied as Joni Mitchell, Queen, Patty Griffin, Guster, The Wiyos, and The Decemberists.

Concerts & Live Music
