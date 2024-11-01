Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition

× Expand Mackenzie Rose Mackenzie Rose Exhibition and workshop November 1 and 2, 2024

A special weekend of art, healing and storytelling with Mackenzie Rose, a Ph.D student at Virginia Tech focusing on trauma-informed storytelling and education, she uses art and poetry to process her own experience with the trauma of surviving domestic violence. Artist Talk and reading from her book of poetry on Friday , November 1 at 6:30 PM . Healing arts workshop open to everyone on Saturday November 2 from 1:00-5:00. Exhibition and book sales daily from 11:00-3:00 (closed Sunday and Monday) through November 8.