Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition

to

Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

A special weekend of art, healing and storytelling with Mackenzie Rose, a Ph.D student at Virginia Tech focusing on trauma-informed storytelling and education, she uses art and poetry to process her own experience with the trauma of surviving domestic violence. Artist Talk and reading from her book of poetry on Friday , November 1 at 6:30 PM . Healing arts workshop open to everyone on Saturday November 2 from 1:00-5:00. Exhibition and book sales daily from 11:00-3:00 (closed Sunday and Monday) through November 8.

Info

Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, First Fridays, Workshops
5405202171
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition - 2024-11-01 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition - 2024-11-01 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition - 2024-11-01 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition - 2024-11-01 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition - 2024-11-02 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition - 2024-11-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition - 2024-11-02 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Healing Arts Workshop and Exhibition - 2024-11-02 11:00:00 ical