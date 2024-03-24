Healing Ceiling Tile drop in paint session

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

The Taubman mobilized its expertise and resources in art to provide instruction, prompts, and materials to community groups across Southwest Virginia. Hundreds of caring community members contributed their time and talents to create ceiling tiles that now serve as calming diversions at Carilion facilities. Since the program’s inception in 2019, our community has created more than 750 healing ceiling tiles (and counting)! Come help us make some awe inspiring and comforting tiles!

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Healing Ceiling Tile drop in paint session - 2024-03-24 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Healing Ceiling Tile drop in paint session - 2024-03-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Healing Ceiling Tile drop in paint session - 2024-03-24 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Healing Ceiling Tile drop in paint session - 2024-03-24 13:00:00 ical