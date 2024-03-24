Healing Ceiling Tile drop in paint session

× Expand TMA Marketing Two business women in front of art

The Taubman mobilized its expertise and resources in art to provide instruction, prompts, and materials to community groups across Southwest Virginia. Hundreds of caring community members contributed their time and talents to create ceiling tiles that now serve as calming diversions at Carilion facilities. Since the program’s inception in 2019, our community has created more than 750 healing ceiling tiles (and counting)! Come help us make some awe inspiring and comforting tiles!