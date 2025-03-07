× Expand TMA Marketing Two students holing their painted tiles

Make art and help a person in need – paint a ceiling tile at the Taubman’s upcoming Healing Ceiling Tiles Community Session.

Hundreds of caring community members have contributed their time and talents to create ceiling tiles that now serve as calming diversions at Carilion facilities. Since the program’s inception in 2019, our community has painted more than 1,400 healing ceiling tiles (and counting)!

Get as creative as you want, though no art experience is required.

Free and welcoming to all! Registration requested.